Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Shropshire teens last seen three days ago

West Mercia Police said it was "growing increasingly concerned" for the welfare of the girls reported missing last week.

13-year-old Seren and 16-year-old Moulee have been missing from Ercall Heath since Thursday, August 1.

Seren is described as white, of slim build, 5'6, with long brown hair. She was last seen in the area of Broadway, Newport at around 6.47pm on Thursday.

Moulee is described as Asian, of slim build, 5'3, with long black hair. Moulee was last seen in the area of Ercall Heath at 6.35pm on Thursday.

13-year-old Seren (left) and 16-year-old Moulee. Photo: West Mercia Police

Seren was last seen wearing a black hoody, light grey jogging bottoms and trainers, and Moulee was seen wearing a black all-in-one vest top and shorts, and black furry flip flops.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and ask anyone with information to their whereabouts to get in touch."

Those who know where the teenagers are right now are asked to call 999, while those with information that might help police find them are asked to call 01743 264899 quoting incident 00425_I_01082024 or email ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: crimestoppers-uk.org