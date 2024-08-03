More than 200 homes are to be built near Newport despite residents' fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has given delegated appraisal for Tilia Homes to construct 214 properties opposite Newport Innovation Park, near the A518 Chetwyn Aston roundabout. The development also includes access, open space, landscaping, drainage and ancillary infrastructure.

Many objections were sent to Telford & Wrekin Council, with residents stating that it will have a detrimental impact on wildlife and the loss of a greenfield site. The impact it will have on privacy on homes in Station Court and Station Road and the potential of an increased flood risk were also reasons given.

Chetwynd Aston & Woodcote Parish Council also objected to the proposal, stating that the development represents a 250 per cent increase in housing.

“Should this application receive approval by the Local Planning Authority (LPA) then we argue that road safety and pedestrian safety mitigations must be addressed with the developers as a result of their proposals,” said a parish council spokesperson.

“Such mitigations must consider the impact on increased traffic that are likely to use Pave Lane as a cut-through and the increased need for road safety measures to be implemented to reduce the likelihood of future accidents on this route.

“While we accept that we cannot prevent access to this route we can work with developers and the LPA to reduce the possibility of future accidents.

“Any mitigation must also consider the possibility of addressing the footpath/cycle path requirements to make this area safe for pedestrians as we cannot rely only on driver access in and out of developments such as this and we must encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Newport Town Council, meanwhile, supported the proposal to install a crossing on the A518, but considered that the development will increase the need for a crossing on the A41 as well.

After agreeing to Section 106 contributions, Tilia Homes will have to pay the following:

£1,773,375 towards the improvement of local education facilities at any primary or secondary school within a three mile radius

£29,500 towards habitat compensation, £139,100 to improvement to sports and recreation facilities in the vicinity of the development

£19,665.75 to the council in relation to its costs incurred in adminstering, monitoring, reviewing and implementing the relevant obligations.

£15,000 for traffic calming measures on Pave Lane

£5,000 to be used towards the omprovment of public rights of way#

£5,000 towards the monitoring of the implementation of the measures in the travel plan

“With regards to viability, the applicant has made a case for the site being unviable if full S106 payments are made and this has been assessed and accepted,” said a Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson.

“The LPA has negotiated with the applicant and succeeded in increasing their offer by almost double in both financial contributions and on-site affordable housing. Whilst it would be beneficial to achieve the full S106 payment, the LPA considers that the benefits provided by bringing the development forward with the S106 contributions as agreed, outweigh the harms of the development not being brought forward due to it being a stalled site.

“The applicant is investing in the highway infrastructure by providing land for reservation, the four arm roundabout and supporting future strategic transport objectives in this way. Therefore, it is considered that the principle of development can be supported.”