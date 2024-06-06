Three giant fish sculpted from beer and fizzy drinks cans are set to be unveiled

The sculpture, which portrays three fish in a nod to the town's heraldry, will be unveiled in Newport next week.

The fish will appear to float above a raised flowerbed at the junction of the High Street and St Mary’s Street.

It was created last year to mark the year of King Charles III's coronation.

The three-fish emblem on the town's crest stems from medieval times when the teeming rivers and meres around Newport provided the bounty upon which the town's reputation as a fishery was founded.

Such was the reputation of Newport’s fisheries that the burgess of Newport was required to supply fish to the court of King Henry I.

Newport Town Council said: "The fish sculptures serve as a cultural landmark, representing the enduring ties between Newport’s inhabitants and the natural resources that sustained the town, reflecting the town’s heritage and were commissioned in honour of the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III and further signify the historical link Newport has with the monarchy."

Last summer, residents were invited to take part in a series of crafty workshops to help create eco-friendly scales from recycled materials such as tin cans.

Participants created the individual scales which were used to clad the sculpture frames, put together by artist Debbie Todd from Stafford-based art community, Protean Art.

The unveiling will take place at 1pm on Tuesday, June 11.