Newport Chamber of Commerce unveils two new appointments to strengthen leadership team

The organisation, which proudly celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, says the move will help propel the chamber towards its ambitious goal of 100 members - strengthening its voice and impact within the local business community.

The Chamber has welcomed two new, highly experienced individuals to pivotal roles, with Richard Berry joining as Membership Secretary and Kim Goode as Secretary. Karen Woodcock will continue her dedicated tenure as Chairperson, with Jude Paton Vice Chair and Margaret Robson as Treasurer also committing for another year.

Newport Chamber of Commerce team Kim Goode, Richard Berry, Karen Woodcock and Jude Paton

Newport resident Richard is found of 4 HR Solutions, which provides outsourced HR services to businesses of all sizes and sectors across the wider Midlands region. His extensive commercial and legal expertise, honed over many years, is dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and navigate people management challenges without concern, all while minimizing costs by fiercely avoiding unnecessary red tape.

The Chamber also welcomes Kim Goode, founder of Kim Goode VA Services Ltd, as its new Secretary. Kim's extensive experience in administration and systems is anticipated to be a significant asset, streamlining the Chamber's administrative processes and ensuring the Chamber website remains updated and current. Her expertise will be a godsend in enhancing operational efficiency as the chamber membership grows.

As part of the arrangement, new members are set to receive two months of free HR support from 4 HR Solutions, as well as two months of administrative support from Kim Goode VA Services Ltd, and a complimentary marketing assessment from Chairperson Karen Woodcock.

"With a full and dedicated team now in place, the Newport Chamber of Commerce is poised to accelerate its progress towards its next membership target of 100 members," said a spokesperson.

"This unified leadership is committed to fostering a robust and supportive environment for all local businesses."