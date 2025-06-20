Police warning after rogue trader takes £70 in cash for roof repairs but never returns to property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO Claire Ellis said police have received reports of a rogue trader who knocked on someone's door in Stirchley, claiming that their property requires "urgent" roof repairs.

The "suspicious" male is said to have taken £70 in cash for work, but then never returned to the property.

Police are warning residents not to agree to work from cold callers, never hand money over on the spot, to always check ID, and shut the door and call police if there is any doubt.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We’ve received a report of a suspicious man knocking on a resident’s door claiming their roof needed urgent repairs. He took £70 in cash and never returned.

"This individual is not a legitimate tradesperson and this appears to be a scam.

"If you experience a similar incident or have any information, please contact us via 101 or report online. If you feel threatened or in danger, always call 999.

"Let’s look out for each other. Please check in on vulnerable neighbours and share this message. Officers will increase reassurance patrols in the area. We would also urge residents to make sure front doors are locked, even when you're in your home. Only answer the door if you're expecting someone or you know who it is."