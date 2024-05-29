A41 near Newport remains shut both ways after crash overnight
A major Shropshire A-road remains closed after a crash overnight.
Police are on the scene of the A41 between Bloomsbury and Weston Heath, south of Newport, after the collision was first reported at about 9am on Tuesday.
West Mercia Police officers closed the road and it remains shut this morning.
The force advised drivers to find an alternative route while the scene is cleared.
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.