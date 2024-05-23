Shropshire town's first responders group handed cheque for over £2k

At the Newport Town Council Annual Meeting earlier this month, newly re-elected mayor, Councillor Ian Perry handed Newport Community First Responders a cheque for £2,139.

The money had been raised for the mayor's chosen charity during his 2023-2024 civic year at various events in the town.

First Responders have been playing a vital role in helping to save people's lives since 2001 – providing local help in getting to 999 calls to support the ambulance service, and are often the first on the scene.

The Newport group attend on average 10 incidents a week in their specialised 4x4 vehicle – ranging from car crashes to cardiac arrests.