Waitrose worker targeting record-breaking broadcast

In aid of mental health charity MIND, Chris Lane is going to attempt to complete a 55-hour radio show, and intends to beat Chris Moyles' 52-hour broadcast - which the former BBC Radio One presenter completed for Comic Relief.

Chris will present his show for charity live on Ngage Radio on Friday, May 31. The broadcast will begin at 12pm and end at 7pm on June 2, and can be accessed via Tiktok - @Radiolane.

All money raised will be donated to MIND. The 55-hour show will be be Lane's longest ever broadcast, and the longest on Ngage radio. The Waitrose team manager has previously presented a 36-hour broadcast, raising money for the NHS, and a 24-hour show which also raised more than £2,000 for MIND.

"I can’t say that I’ve been affected myself in the greatest of ways by mental health, but I’ve certainly felt the strains of it," Chris said.

"A lot of people that I’m close to and around me have suffered with their mental health in the past. I often think for someone who doesn’t go through that, it’s quite hard to understand what they are going through.

"Just spending a bit of time educating yourself what Mind do, and the services that they offer, you can see the benefit in it.