Charity gears up for car giveaway and gala night to raise funds for defibrillators

AEDdonate, which has a shop in Newport, raises funds to support the placement and use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) in the local community.

They achieve this by giving communities the opportunity to fundraise or purchase an AED which can then be registered with an Ambulance Trust for use in an emergency.

AED Donate are holding a charity gala night at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Friday, June 14 at 7pm.

The event, in the Sovereign suite, includes a three course meal plus coffee and mints, and tickets are available for £50 per person.

There will be entertainment from magician Paul Rushworth and musician Rick Sax.

The charity is also selling raffle tickets to win a car, with a prize draw on July 31.

Entrants can win a White Toyota Aygo and all funds raised will be used for defibrillators.

Tickets for the gala night can be booked by calling 01785 427224 or by visiting www.aeddonate.org.uk/product/galanight.

To buy tickets for the car raffle, go to www.aeddonate.org.uk/raffle/