Shropshire village opening up gardens for charity this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nine Edgmond villagers will be throwing open their garden gates for charity this month.

The event is being organised by Edgmond Village Hall, who are raising money for two charities.

Taking a tour of the village gardens will cost £5 per adults, with children going along for free.

Janis Blinkhorne is one of nine homeowners opening up their gardens for charity this month

Money raised will be split between Alzheimers Research UK and a charity helping support people living with Usher syndrome, a rare, inherited disorder that causes vision loss, hearing loss and balance issues.

Maps for the garden trail can be collected from Edgmond Village Hall, where there will be charity stalls selling knitwear, bric a brac and plants.

Janis Blinkhorne is one of nine homeowners opening up their gardens for charity this month

There will also be tombola, as well as tea, coffee and cakes available to purchase.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 26 from 12pm to 5pm.