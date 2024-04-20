Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An application submitted last month to Telford & Wrekin Council proposed turning Deepdale Farm's farmhouse into a residential institution.

The property, next to a turkey farm off the A41 Chester Road in Chetwynd near Newport, is currently a vacant farmhouse previously used as a residential dwelling.

But care providers Physis Care wanted to use the vacant building as a "place of safety" for three young people.

The application said: "The rural aspect of Deepdale Farm is a perfect safe haven for children in care to thrive in a family home environment.

"Research proves that children who grow up in a loving, stable environment tend to have better outcomes, and this is our main aim and focus.

"Our aims and objectives as a care organisation are focussed towards helping young people who are victims that have been subjected to or are at risk of sexual exploitation in their local areas.

"We offer a therapeutic recovery model to help them to repair and work through their traumatic life experiences and give them an opportunity to develop, grow, feel loved and look forward to their future aspirations."

Now, planning officers have given a thumbs up to the plans.

The decision letter from Telford & Wrekin Council said officers were satisfied that the rural location would provide a "welcome relief" for residents and would mean the proposal would "not have a significantly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties".

Physis will have three years to start development.