'What's wrong with you?' vandals drive over kids football pitch - and it belongs to Shropshire's oldest and largest junior club

Nova United Football Club in Newport discovered on Wednesday morning that a vehicle had been used to trash their pitch overnight and covered the playing field in wheel marks.

They are now appealing for help to find the vandals who trashed the field.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the club said: “As if it’s not bad enough the football children have missed due to the weather, someone has overnight decided to use a vehicle to cause damage to the pitch.

“These facilities are for children of Newport, what’s wrong with you?”

They added that they are appealing for anybody in the area with information or CCTV footage of the incident to get in touch.