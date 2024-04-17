St George's Day celebrations return to Newport this weekend
Buns are prepared and the bunting is up for Newport's annual celebration of England's patron saint this weekend.
By Megan Jones
St George's Day has been celebrated with extra gusto in Newport since 2010, with hundreds of residents and visitors descending on the town centre to join in with the revelry.
A parade, which includes dozens of the town's children dressed as tiny dragons and St Georges march down the High Street, which is followed by a live dragon-slaying before the dragon is turned into sausages and handed out to the crowd.
Jugglers, buskers, morris dancers and street performers provide a few hours of entertainment in the annual event that has been described by organisers as the perfect picturesque English village event.