Pre-loved prom donations wanted for pop-up event

A free, pre-loved prom pop-up is being held at The Hub in Newport next month, and organisers are on the hunt for donations.

Those willing to part with dresses, bags, accessories and shoes are asked to bring them to Newport Community Library before May 9.

Organisers say they are in urgent need of suits.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Those with questions are asked to email enquiries@thehubnewport.co.uk