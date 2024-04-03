Plans submitted to replace rotting roof and orangery at Grade II listed church

An application that seeks to replace both the roof of the presbytery and the orangery at St Peters and St Pauls Church on Salters Lane in Newport has been submitted.

The church was built onto Salters Hall in 1832, although not consecrated until 1906, and the old house was absorbed into the main building.

Once home to the first Bishop of Shrewsbury, James Brown, from 1851 to 1868, today it contains a series of five large 20th-century stained-glass windows designed and made by Margaret Rope.

But now, photographs from the planning application show significant decay to the orangery and presbytery roof.