In pictures: Northern Lights visible over Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Aurora Borealis turned skies over the county stunning greens and reds on Sunday evening - reportedly different colours depending on which direction you were viewing the phenomena.

The Met Office predicted that the Northern Lights would be visible across parts of the UK on March 3, but only in the north.

Their space weather forecast summarised: "Ongoing Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) effects have enhanced the auroral oval.

"Aurora may be visible in the far north of the UK and similar latitudes into early 04 March GMT, but should gradually subside towards background levels.

"No further enhancements are currently expected."

While activity was generally quite low in the end, the lights were clearly visible in the skies over Shropshire, with many photographers capturing images of the display.

Shropshire has many dark skies areas that are renowned for stargazing and astrophotography.

Clare Booth captured the below photographs a couple of miles from Newport at 8.20pm on Sunday.

She said: "They were only taken on my iPhone 13 Pro, I love going out trying the capture the aurora, I have been doing it a while, we have an app on my phone which alerts me to when there are flare ups."

The lights were clearly visible - reportedly red or green depending on where you were viewing them from

They were occasionally faint, but still beautiful.

Aurora Watch UK also confirmed the sightings were likely on Sunday night.

Chris Jones captured this image on Sunday evening.

The Northern Lights are caused by particles ejected from the sun hitting the Earth's magnetic field and being guided towards our poles.

Space.com says: "The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are caused by energetic particles emitted from the sun through a variety of processes including outpouring solar wind and eruptive coronal mass ejections (CMEs). When these energetic particles hit Earth, our magnetic field funnels them toward the poles (that's why we have southern lights, or aurora australis, in the southern hemisphere too). When these particles are deflected towards Earth's poles they interact with our atmosphere, depositing energy and causing the atmosphere to fluoresce."