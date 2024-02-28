HMO plan for home near Newport town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Planning permission to change 14 Chetwynd End in Newport into an HMO has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

An HMO, sometimes referred to as a house share, is a property rented out by at least three people who are not from one family but share facilities like the bathroom and kitchen.

In the application form, applicant Kevan Millichip says there are no plans to increase the footprint of the building, nor make any changes to pedestrian or vehicle accesses, roads or rights of way.

Currently, the site has no existing parking spaces nor does the applicant intend to add any.

Members of the public can view the application online at secure.telford.gov.uk/planning/home.aspx using the application number TWC/2024/0160.

Comments can be made on the application until March 27.