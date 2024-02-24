Fire service pull car from flood water and warn drivers not to risk it

The incident took place earlier this morning, around 10.35am on Adney Road in Newport.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called about one vehicle stuck in flood water and dispatched a crew from Telford Central to help.

The crew used a winch and guided the vehicle out of the water and declared the incident over around an hour after the first call.

Following the incident fire service station manager Craig Jackson urged people not to risk it by trying to drive through flood water.

He said the fire control room was receiving a number of calls about incidents across the county.

Writing on social media he said: "We are receiving calls for vehicles stuck in flood water and our team from Telford Central have just rescued a family from a vehicle.

"Many roads are still flooded."

He urged people to visit the fire service's website for information about safety in the face of flood water.