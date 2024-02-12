Swan mauled by dog reunited with partner after two day rescue effort

Cuan Wildlife Rescue received a call last week about a swan, left with injuries following a dog attack, near the Newport canal.

After two days of trying to capture the female mute swan, she was eventually caught with the help of a team of volunteers, Cuan staff, an RSPCA inspector and a few members of the public.

The team at Cuan then treated the swan with pain relief and antibiotics, while keeping a close eye on her for a couple of days.

She was eventually released back home to her partner on Saturday.

Following the incident, the wildlife rescue centre is appealing for dog owners to keep their pets under control.

A spokesperson for Cuan Wildlife Rescue said: "Please always keep your dog on a lead when walking around nature reserves and wetland areas, not just for the safety of the wildlife but also for your animals."

Just two weeks ago and less than ten miles away, a similar incident sparked an outpouring of grief amongst pub-goers when a popular black swan died after reportedly being mauled by a dog at Trench Pool in Telford.