Convenience store opens with lucky customers finding 'golden tickets' as part of celebratory launch

One Stop Station Terrace in Newport is now open, with the firm working with independent retailer, Sonu Bala.

A special launch celebration took place on Friday with branded One Stop hessian shopper bags handed out to the first 50 customers.

That wasn't all with five lucky customers also getting their hands on golden tickets that were hidden around the store.

The prizes meant the customers walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each

Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts.

Customers can also take advantage of the £3.90 lunchtime meal deal featuring a range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks.

The new store at 1 Station Terrace, Newport, is open from 7am until 9pm Monday to Friday, and 8am until 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Customers can also play the National Lottery and pay bills via Payzone in store.

The store will also sell a range of chilled beers and wines and stock a variety of newspapers and magazines.