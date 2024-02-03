Fundraisers appeal for Newport gardeners to throw open their gates for green cause

Newport's 'Through the Garden Gate' event takes place each year, with gardens and allotments opening up for the public.

This year, the event will return on July 7, and organisers are on the hunt for keen gardeners willing to throw open their garden gates.

A spokesperson for Newport in Bloom said: "Your garden doesn't have to be of a grand scale or beautifully manicured. Any garden that is of interest in any way shape or form and you would like to show it off will be fine by us.

"If you are interested we would support you throughout the build-up towards opening day and not leave you to flounder."

Money raised by the event will help fund the volunteers who keep the town blooming all year round.

Newport in Bloom is made up of around 25 volunteers who work together on communal green-fingered projects around the town throughout the year, working with businesses, Newport Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Every year, the group spend months fundraising and preparing thousands of plants and flowers to liven up the town for summer.

Those interesting in welcoming visitors to their gardens are asked to email newportinbloom@yahoo.com for further details.