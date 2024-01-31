Renowned cattle breeder dies aged 96

Frank Dodd died on January 25 with the family at his side, aged 96.

He grew up at Ellerton Grange, near Newport, where he worked alongside his brother Peter and father George developing the Ellerton herd of pedigree Ayrshire cattle.

The herd achieved considerable success, winning many prizes all around the UK including the Royal show championship on several occasions. In 1974 the Ellerton herd achieved the ultimate accolade by winning the BOCM Silcock Gold trophy for the Best herd in Great Britian in all breeds.

Frank was also a director of WH Slater farms, the farming business founded by his uncle, Will Slater at Sheriffhales Manor, near Shifnal. Following Mr Slater’s death, Frank took on the running of the business and oversaw the sale and amalgamation of the three Ayrshire herds previously operated by Slater farms.

He was a highly respected judge of dairy cattle and was in demand as a judge at shows around the country and overseas. He served on the Ayrshire cattle society council and in 1976 had the honour of being elected President.

A strong believer in farmer cooperation, he was Vice chairman of Wrekin farmers for 25 years. He was also on the council of Royal Association of British Dairy farmers and also supported Newport Show throughout his life and was President in 1977.

Frank had four daughters with his first wife, Jean who died tragically in 1962. He later married Heather with whom he had two sons and was married for 59 years.