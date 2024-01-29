Drop-in session to discuss future of Newport's library once town council takes over
A drop-in session will be held to discuss the future of Newport Library after the town council agreed to take it over.
In April, Newport Library in the town's High Street will become the responsibility of Newport Town Council, as Telford & Wrekin Council withdraws from the service.
Within the last decade, the management of five of Telford and Wrekin's libraries - Donnington, Stirchley, Dawley, Madeley and Hadley - has been transferred to town councils and other community partners.
The withdrawal means that the local authority will remain in control of only three libraries within the borough: Wellington, Southwater and Oakengates.
Recently, Newport Town Council announced a 12.93 per cent increase in council tax to fund the takeover from Telford & Wrekin Council and last week agreed to sign a 100-year lease of the High Street library from a private owner.
This Saturday, February 3, officers and councillors from Newport Town Council will be holding a drop-in session to answer residents' concerns over the future of the library.
The session will run at the library, during its normal opening hours of 9.30am and 1pm.