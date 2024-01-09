From Newport grammar school to Golden Globes: Former Shropshire schoolboy nominated for blockbuster score

Newport grammar school alumni Joscelin Dent-Pooley, known professionally as Jerskin Fendrix, narrowly missed out on a Golden Globe this awards season after Oppenheimer took the trophy for Best Original Score.

Jerkin nabbed a nomination for the prestigious award for his debut feature composition for sci-fi black comedy, Poor Things.

The musician, who grew up near Market Drayton, was chosen for the position after his 2020 debut album 'Winterreise' caught the ears of director, Yorgos Lanthimos.

“I just listened to Jerskin's first album and I can't even describe what it is,” Lanthimos told IndieWire. “But there was something in it that just felt so right about it.”

Jerskin Fendrix, now, a Golden Globe nominee. Photo: Yorgos Lanthimos

The film's powerful score has already snagged Jerskin a win for Best Original Music at the Ghent International Film Festival.

But before he was Jerskin Fendrix, he was 'Jos' - a youngster with a musical talent spotted by peripatetic violin teacher Claire Stanley when he was a pupil at Hugo Meynell primary school in Loggerheads.

He then attended Market Drayton’s Musicland, where he was taught violin by Janine Kitchen.