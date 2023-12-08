Woman, 46, dies in hospital after crash on A442 near Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage after the fatal crash at Crudgington on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 8am to reports of a crash involving a car and a van on the A442 at Crudgington, between Telford and Hodnet.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said today: "Officers received reports of a two-car collision involving a Peugeot 2008 and a black Peugeot Expert van at around 8am.

"Sadly, a 46-year-old woman later died from her injuries in hospital."

Now, officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact PC Helen O'Connor by emailing helen.m.oconnor@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 00071_I_07122023.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-org.uk.