Newport photographers show creative side in competition

The club has had a busy start to its 2023-24 season at Harper Adams University and last month welcomed nationally renowned photographer Mark Gillingham.

Portmeirion Estuary by Caron Malcolm

They also held a class on the Photoshop and Lightroom programmes and held the first of their league competitions.

Falling Light by Andy Brooks

The club also had an exhibition at Telford Town Centre which attracted a lot of interest from shoppers.

There were 70 entries for the First Open competition.

It was judged in two categories – Advanced and Intermediate.

Shadowlands by Rick Greswell

Part one of the competition was for the Advanced Projected Images and the Intermediate prints and was judged by Graham Walton.

In the Advanced PDI section the winner was Phil Green with Deja Vu.

Deja Vu by Phil Green

Second was Andy Brooks – Falling Light and third was Richard Greswell with Shadowlands.

Rounding the buoy by Howard Broadbent

Howard Broadbent – Rounding the Bouy – and Brian Kerrison with No Water for the Mill made up the top five.

No water for the mills by B.J.Kerrison

Sixth was Norman O’Neill with The Owl & the Wizard while Mike Warrender, Hoverfly, Jann Wassell for Holly and Phil Green with Autumn’s Glow also won praise along with Alan Fowler for Morning Mist.

A moment to reflect

In the Intermediate Prints section, the winner was Gareth Griffiths with Morning Peace while Ian Rowley was second with A Moment to Reflect.

Ian was also third with Morning Melody, followed by Brian Truslove – Starling Murmuration – and Carom Malcolm with Portmeirion Estuary.

Morning Melody by Ian Rowley

John Ridgway was sixth with A Wild Rover.

The Mischevious Squirrel

Caron Malcolm with Coming Down From the Light and Roger Walford for The Coal Barn on Thornham Marsh and Mischievous Squirrel were also commended.

A wild Rover by John Ridgway

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University and details are available at newportphotoclub.com.