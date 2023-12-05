Power cut knocks out energy to customers in the middle of Newport

Suppliers National Grid have estimated that the power to the area, which includes High Street, could be restored by 1pm today.

A statement on the National Grid website says there was a fault on the low voltage network.

Some 38 power customers are affected by the outage which was raised at 10.13am.

Within half an hour they said engineers were on their way to fix the problem.

Elsewhere, residents in the TF1, TF5 and TF6 areas of Telford were left without water this morning.

Severn Trent said some of the pumps that help move water around the area had stopped working and residents have been told that they may experience lower pressure than normal, or their supply may stop completely.

In an update at 10.39am the firm said it was working with Western Power to reconnect the power supply and aimed to have supplies restored by midday.