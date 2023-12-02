Poundland opens latest store in Newport

The retailer opened its Newport shop this morning, at 34-35 High Street, in the former M&Co premises.

This quarter, Poundland has already opened new stores in Telford at Forge Retail Park, and Stafford at Queens Retail Park.

The firm is opening 86 stores over 70 days – with 64 based in former Wilko stores.

All new Poundland stores – both Wilko and non-Wilko units – will carry extensive grocery, household and general merchandise ranges.

They will also feature the very latest Pepco family clothing line and Austin Cooke, Poundland’s managing director said: “To open 75 stores in the space of a single quarter is nothing short of a super-human effort from every member of the Poundland team. To each and every one of them I say ‘thank you’.

“But we’re working at this pace because we’re on a mission – ambitious to grow, create jobs and serve new communities by opening shops customers and communities can be proud of.”

He added: “We excitedly continue to open and relocate stores at pace so we can bring our best offer, including all-new clothing, chilled and frozen food to customers, existing and new.

“The monumental effort from our teams continues to amaze me, and it supports jobs and high streets right across Britain.

“That's 86 stores in 70 days that we'll have opened successfully, and no one should underestimate the effort and energy that our teams have put into delivering that achievement – I certainly don’t. It’s phenomenal.”