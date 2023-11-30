Audley Court in Newport dates back to 1908 and is to be turned into 11 apartments as part of a development which would create 43 homes.

It had previously been occupied by Combat Stress, a mental health charity that supported army veterans.

An excavator taking down the extension at the former Combat Stress veterans centre in Newport

Combat Stress offered residential treatment in Newport until 2017. and the charity put the building up for sale in 2021 after it said it was no longer suitable for its service.

The former Combat Stress veterans centre in Newport

Earlier this week, diggers moved onto the site and pulled down part of the building, preparing the former Combat Stress site for a new housing development.

The former Combat Stress veterans centre in Newport

A planning application is currently pending to turn the Edwardian building, which is locally listed, into 11 apartments to accompany 32 homes close to the property.

An excavator taking down the extension at the former Combat Stress veterans centre in Newport

According to the application, the development will see the western wing of Audley Court saved, but the existing first-floor extension and chimney breast were to be demolished.

The former Combat Stress veterans centre in Newport

Pictures of the site now show how the extension has now been taken down by a demolition contractor.

The planning application has been recommended for approval by officers at Telford & Wrekin Council.