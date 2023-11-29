Diggers move in to demolish former Newport veterans centre

Audley Court in Newport dates back to 1908 and is proposed to be turned into 11 apartments as part of a development which would create 43 homes.

It had previously been occupied by Combat Stress, a mental health charity that supported army veterans.

Due to funding cuts, Combat Stress ceased offering residential treatment in Newport in 2017 in order to continue the service in Scotland and South England. This left a large part of Audley Court redundant.

The charity put the building up for sale in 2021 after it said the building was no longer suitable for its service and that it was working with veterans to find a more cost-effective location within the central region of the country.

Earlier this week, diggers moved onto the site and have begun pulling down part of the building, preparing the former Combat Stress for a new housing development.

A planning application is currently pending to turn the Edwardian building, which is locally listed, into 11 apartments to accompany 32 homes close to the property.

According to the application, the development will see the western wing of Audley Court saved, but the existing first first floor extension and chimney breast were to be demolished.

Newport Town Council commented on the application and raised concerns about the increased number of vehicles close to the Burton Borough School.

However, the planning application has been recommended for approval by council officers at Telford & Wrekin Council.