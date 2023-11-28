Tabletop sale for charity that provided funds for new Telford play area

The Georgia Williams Trust has provided the much-needed funds to Lets Play Edgmond wjho are a volunteer group who have been raising funds since October 2022 for a new play area in the village.

The Trust is named after Georgia Williams, a local Telford girl whose life was cut short aged just 17 and awards grants for young people in Telford and Wrekin area to help them develop their capabilities that they may grow to full maturity as individuals and members of society.

The volunteers ar Let's Play Edgmond said following quotes from contractors, it would have taken the group nearly 39 years to fund the equipment without the Trust's help based on current prices

To say thank you, the volunteer group is holding a tabletop sale to raise funds for The Georgia Williams Trust.

The sale takes place on December 2 at Edgmond Village Hall between 9:30am and noon. Admission is free.

People who wish to donate to The Georgia Williams Trust can do so here: justgiving.com/georgiawilliamstrust