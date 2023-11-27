Society meeting to talk about Newport local plans

Borough councillors Nigel Dugmore and Andrew Eade will talk at the Newport Civic Society speaker evening on Tuesday, November 28.

The evening will include a presentation on the Telford & Wrekin Draft Local Plan consultation.

Newport Civic Society acting chairman David Parker said: "We now have as speakers two of our most experienced borough councillors who will be able to cover not only issues relating to Newport but also to the villages and rural communities who use and rely upon the range of business and retail facilities in Newport.

"I would urge everyone who is concerned for the future challenges to Newport and its rural hinterland to attend the meeting."

The talk will be held on Tuesday at 7.30pm in the pavilion at Newport Cricket Club on Audley Avenue.

Entry to members of the Civic Society is free, or £4 for non-members.