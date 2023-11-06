Driver injured following A41 two-car crash

The incident on the on the Chester Road in Chetwyn occurred around 2.15pm when two saloon cars collided.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene and crews had to use cutting gear to free the occupants of the crashed vehicles.

Meanwhile four ambulances and the Midland Air Ambulance were also at the incident, as was West Mercia Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) spokesperson said: "The driver from the first car, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries whilst the two passengers of the same car – a man and a woman – were treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

"They were all conveyed via land ambulance to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

"A woman and a child from the second car were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken by land to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton."