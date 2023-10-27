Weston Park welcomes Shropshire’s High Sheriff to art exhibition

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn with artists Keith Oram, Carol Widenbar and Alison Poole

Shropshire's High Sheriff, Mandy Thorn MBE visited the Rose Paterson Art Gallery at Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border to see the October exhibition ‘Art for All Reasons’ by the Wolverhampton Society of Artists.

The society is an established group of professional and amateur artists who work in a wide range of styles and media. Their artists are recognised locally, nationally and internationally.

Gareth Williams, curator and head of learning at Weston Park, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed the High Sheriff of Shropshire to the Rose Paterson Art Gallery to view October’s exhibition.

“The exhibition includes artworks made with various types of media including digital, textile and conceptual art alongside the traditional pursuits of painting, sculpture, ceramics and printmaking.

“During her visit, the High Sheriff had the opportunity to talk to Keith Oram, the President of the Wolverhampton Society of Artists, alongside talking to other artists about their work, their inspiration and the techniques used to create their pieces of art.

“The exhibition will be available to view in the Rose Paterson Art Gallery until October 31.”