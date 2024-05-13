Supermarket to reopen later this week after refurbishment

Aldi said its Oswestry store, on Shrewsbury Road, would open to customers on Friday, May 17, following the work.

A spokesman said the upgrades will make for an "all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store".

Changes include an increase to chiller space, with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for 'Specialbuys' and redesigned health & beauty and bakery sections for a modernised look.

Aldi said the store employs 32 members of staff, and the refurbishment will mean more jobs created at the store.

The company said that during re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of 'road trip essentials', including a dash cam for £19.99, a portable tyre inflator for £19.99 and a motorcycle cover for £10.99.

The store closed for refurbishment yesterday.

Store manager Debbie Gibbons said the team cannot wait to open the doors on the newly refurbished store.

She said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”