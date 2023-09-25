Family panto tickets up for grabs in Christmas card competition

2022's competition winners: Lexi Sumner, Elizabeth Lord-Fox and Yumeng Wei

The annual Newport Town Council Christmas card competition is returning next month.

Each year, throughout October, primary school-aged children living in or attending school within Newport are invited to design the town council's Christmas card.

Winning entries will be printed and become the mayor's official 2023 Christmas card.

Mayor Ian Perry said: “We had a fantastic response to our competition last year and were hard-pressed to select just three winners from all the entries submitted.

"I am looking forward to seeing the imaginative and creative efforts of the young people of Newport again this year. All the staff at Newport Town Council greatly anticipate receiving the brightly coloured festive designs as they flood into the council offices in October.”

All entries will also be displayed in the window of the Guildhall in the run-up to the Christmas light switch-on on Friday, November 24.

One winner will be selected from each category: nursery, reception and year one; years two and three; and years four, five and six, and will receive an open family pantomime ticket to see Treasure Island at Telford Theatre.

An overall winner will be selected to switch on the Christmas lights.

Cards should be A5 folded in half to no bigger than 10.5cm to 15cm and should have the entrant's name, age, address, school year and school printed clearly on the back.