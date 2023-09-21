Neve Cotgrave Hewitt

Neve Cotgrave Hewitt died in a single-car collision in the early hours of Tuesday, September 5 on the A442 near Trench Lock.

Her family have invited the local community to attend a church service and wake to be held next Wednesday, September 27.

The church service will take place at 2pm at St Nicholas Church on the High Street in Newport and the wake will follow at The Swan at Newport's Lower Bar.

Neve's mother Penny Cotgrave has asked anyone who attends to dress colourfully and to avoid black.

There will be a cremation service but this is for close friends and family only. Children are not invited to attend the crematorium.

The family's neighbour Scott Dennis Matthews, who was 36, also died in the crash. At the formal opening of the inquests into the deaths, Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery heard that Mr Matthews was the driver of the car.

Neve, who was a Year 8 pupil at Burton Borough School, died two days before what would have been her 13th birthday and the date was marked with a balloon launch by family and friends.

Mum Penny previously said: "She was a diva. She was the most kind, caring, beautiful baby with attitude.

"She was sassy. I have just been watching my ring doorbell footage and in the last one she's belching and blowing me kisses. She was just crazy and adorable, she was just a beautiful soul.

"She was such a caring, loving little treasure. My life will never be complete without her.

"She was just my amazing little princess, she loved her ponies – she had three ponies.

"The day before she died she said it was the happiest she had been in her whole life.

"I love her so much."