Drivers treating Newport roads as a race track have been warned the police are on to them

Picture: @TelfordCops

Officers have appealed for information after receiving reports of 'anti-social and dangerous driving'.

A spokesperson for Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We have received reports of anti-social and dangerous driving around Newport.

"We are actively targeting this issue and will deal with drivers robustly who feel they can use the roads as a race track."

Officers have asked for any information on people involved to be emailed to newport.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Police from Telford were also out at the weekend where they have "completed patrols around the area, engaged and educated drivers."

A spokesperson for the force said: "Following reports and local concerns about anti social driving around the Newport area - Team B Telford patrol have completed patrols around the area, engaged and educated drivers."