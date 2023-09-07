Takeaway fears for future if Domino’s arrives in town

Unal Karakulah, of Star Pizza & Kebabs in Newport, has objected to plans for Domino’s Pizza to open in the market town. Picture: Google

National chain Domino’s Pizza has revealed plans to convert popular fish and chip shop Zach’s Plaice in Newport into a hot food takeaway.

In their planning statement Domino’s said that they would operate from 11am until 11pm Sunday to Saturday at the High Street premises.

The franchise said that if plans are approved the new takeaway would create 10 full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

However, Domino’s plans have split opinion in the market town with three formal letters of support and five objections submitted on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

Unal Karakulah, of Star Pizza & Kebabs in Stafford Street, Newport, has submitted an objection and fears that the arrival of Domino’s in the town would impact on small businesses.

He said: “As a resident of Newport, the town is already full of takeaways, pubs and restaurants.

“I believe this would be harmful to the local economy as local takeaways who have operated for years may be put out of business.

“These small businesses have already faced immense pressure due to the cost of living crisis, Ukraine war causing supply issues and during the pandemic.

“I have a friend who owns a kebab shop in Newport and he says if high profile restaurant like Domino’s open here it would kill all of the local businesses including us.”

Mr Karakulah added that he would be ‘genuinely worried’ about the future of his business if Domino’s are allowed to open in Newport.

He added: “I believe that the potential opening of Domino’s would cause more harm than good and lead to more job losses than job gains.”

However, the planning application has also received support with some people welcoming the added competition and delivery service that the national takeaway chain would provide.

Lisa Williams, from Churchill Close added: “I think a Domino’s will do great in the town given the high student population.

“With the discounts they offer. I’m sorry to say but it often works out cheaper than going to independents. With the cost of living, people will be thinking of these sorts of things.”

Harper Adams University student, Lydia Farnell, has objected to the plans and said that many pupils can’t afford Domino’s pizza ‘even with discounts’.

