Two people trapped in wreckage following crash near Newport

Two people were trapped in their vehicles after a crash near Newport.

The collision, between two vehicles, happened on the Forton Road Roundabout on the edge of the town at about 8.40am on Monday.

It affected both the A519 and the A41 Newport Bypass.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene after 999 calls

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said firefighters from Newport and Wellington were able to release two people from the vehicles using specialist equipment.

It is not yet known if anyone was seriously injured.

Traffic was initially brought to a halt and there continues to be slow traffic around the scene.

