Two people trapped in wreckage following crash near Newport

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The collision, between two vehicles, happened on the Forton Road Roundabout on the edge of the town at about 8.40am on Monday.

It affected both the A519 and the A41 Newport Bypass.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene after 999 calls

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service said firefighters from Newport and Wellington were able to release two people from the vehicles using specialist equipment.

It is not yet known if anyone was seriously injured.