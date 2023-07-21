Happy 102nd birthday to quiz fan Edna

Edna Taylor, right, with her daughter Pam Haighton

Edna May Taylor can draw on her vast life experience to be a hit at general knowledge rounds when the 26 residents of Sambrook House Residential Care Home, in Sambrook, near Newport, test their vast accumulated knowledge.

Edna's daughter Pam Haighton said: "She still has a twinkle in her eye, likes playing jigsaw puzzles, cards, patience and knitting.

"She really enjoyed the party with cake and they sang Happy Birthday.

"The care home managed to get two balloons with '102 today' on them which shows a lot of thought. I couldn't find any of them!"

Edna and George Taylor on their wedding day

Gill Gannon, manager of the residential care home, said Thursday's birthday party was a "get-together with everybody, family, presents, games, and balloons".

"Edna likes quizzes and she listens and is very good at general knowledge."

Edna, who was born in Peterborough but lived near Whitchurch until moving to the care home in 2022, had been married to George.

Edna and her daughter Pam

Both George and her brother Don had been barbers looking after their fellow prisoners of war of the Japanese. They had been captured during the fall of Singapore in 1942.

"Don said to George 'If we get out of this I will introduce you to my sister'," said Pam.

George died in 2005 and the couple had two children.

Edna now has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, including two new recent arrivals.