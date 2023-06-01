Good as ewe: Newport's roundabout sheep sculpture restored after crash split the herd

The sheep has been restored and returned to its home on a roundabout in Newport

A steel ram, which had for many years lived with two steel ewes on a roundabout outside Newport, has been lovingly restored and returned to its rightful place.

The sculpture, the work of Ludlow based artist Tim Roper, was damaged in a crash in November last year.

A vehicle travelled over the roundabout and wiped out the metal ram in its centre. The two ewes were unharmed in the incident.

The sculptures are so well-known in Newport the roundabout, which connects the A518 with Station Road on the southeast edge of the town, is known to locals as the 'Sheep Island'.

Newport councillor Tim Nelson banded together with volunteer group Newport in Bloom and Telford & Wrekin Council to restore the ram to the roundabout.

After undergoing repairs at the hands of the original sculptor, the sheep was returned to the roundabout in mid-May with a shiny new coat.

The return of the ram was celebrated by Newport residents, who had become accustomed to the welcoming sight of the three steel sheep.

Anne Meredith, Newport resident and volunteer with Newport in Bloom, said: "It's great that it's back, it was such a shame it was damaged in the first place.