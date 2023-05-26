Planning application to remove unauthorised conservatory from historic building

The application is for work to Waters Upton Hall

A Listed Building Enforcement Notice was served to Waters Upton Hall after the owners were judged to have carried out works and alterations to a swimming pool building without listed building consent. An appeal against the notice was dismissed last year.

Waters Upton Hall is thought to have been built around 1600 and has some notable 17th century internal features. Tithe records show the hall to be at the heart of the Upton Waters village – which is included in the Domesday Book.

The hall was listed as a Grade II* building in 1959 and a heritage impact survey states that the home is ‘notable for its historic and architectural significance’.

Listed building consent was granted for a swimming pool to be built in the 1980s and the building is connected to the main house via a tunnel.

Plans have now been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to remove the unauthorised uPVC conservatory and the replacement of a sliding patio door to its original French doors approved design.

The application also includes the removal of unauthorised solar panels to reduce the visual impact of the swimming pool building from the historic core of the hall.

Some unauthorised windows will also be removed as part of the plan and an unauthorised timber framed cladding to part of the building.

“Work has been undertaken to the Hall’s adjoining swimming pool, which impacts the fabric and setting of Upton Waters Hall as a Grade II* Listed building, prior to obtaining Listed Building Consent,” the impact assessment said.

“Discussions have been undertaken with the local planning authority to find an amenable proposal of rectification through the pre[1]application process. This will allow the harm to the buildings to be significantly reduced, whilst ensuring their continued use.

“The swimming pool extension of The Hall will remain in its current use as a swimming pool, with sensitive changes to the exterior of the extension, to comply with the enforcement notice.

“It does not constitute any historic fabric. Therefore, the impact of alterations should be assessed in relation to the appreciation, understanding and setting of the historic core of the Hall and the surrounding assets.