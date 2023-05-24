At the exhibit, from left: Linda Fletcher, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anthony Morris-Eyton, Cathryn Ross-Talbot, Professor Richard Hoyle and Dr Judith Everard from Victoria County History with Councillor Tim Nelson

Newport History Society celebrated 40 years of research on Saturday, with an exhibit showcasing the group's work in the Guildhall.

Around 170 visitors attended the exhibit, which featured archaeological finds from the town, films, shocking stories and a host of then-and-now photographs.

Among the artefacts displayed were a Roman brooch from around 75AD, an Iron Age strap fitting circa 100BC, and an early Bronze Age axe head from from around 4,000 years ago.

Ghost stories and gruesome deaths from the group's archives were also showcased in the exhibit.

The society was formed in 1983, by a group of volunteers keen to dig around in the town's past. 40 years on, new faces are still digging up old tales.

Chair Linda Fletcher said they couldn't have wished for a better celebration.

She said: "It was brilliant! It was lovely that it was so busy, and we were able to meet various people.

"There was lots of networking going on, and it was helpful to make everyone aware of all of the different types of work we're doing.

"From archaeology, to photographs to the inns and beerhouses project, we cover lots of different areas of Newport's history and the exhibit showed a smidgen of the work that we are doing, and what we've done in the past."

The inns and beerhouses project, the group's latest venture, is delving into the town's historic inns and public houses.