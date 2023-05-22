Two injured after car hits a wall

The crash happened at the junction of Salters Lane and Lower Bar in the town at 7.25pm on Sunday.
Emergency services were quick to respond.
Firefighters from the town, police and three ambulances and a paramedic officer went to the scene.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall. On arrival we discovered two patients. A man, who was the driver, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital. The passenger, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton."
The fire crew made the vehicle and the area safe.