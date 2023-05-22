Two injured after car hits a wall

By Sue AustinNewportPublished:

Two people have been injured in a crash in Newport when a car hit a wall.

FILE PICTURE - Stock picture of a West Midlands Ambulance responding to an emergency 999 call. A 30-stone man was winched from a flat window by firefighters using specialist equipment so he could be taken to hospital - because he was too fat to carry. See NTI story NTIFAT. West Midlands Fire Service were called by paramedics who attended the property in Rowley Regis, West Mids., at 10.45am on Wednesday (24/9). Ambulance crews had been unable to lift the man to take him for treatment because of his hefty bulk after he collapsed at home. Firefighters then used a hydraulic lift platform to reach the window of the first floor flat, which they then removed using cutting equipment usually reserved for car crashes. The clinically obese patient was lifted to safety onto the crane in an operation lasting over TWO HOURS. A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they finally managed to take the man to Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, at 2.30pm..
The crash happened at the junction of Salters Lane and Lower Bar in the town at 7.25pm on Sunday.

Emergency services were quick to respond.

Firefighters from the town, police and three ambulances and a paramedic officer went to the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall. On arrival we discovered two patients. A man, who was the driver, was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital. The passenger, a woman, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton."

The fire crew made the vehicle and the area safe.

