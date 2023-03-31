Exclusion zone to be lifted around Newport hotel as building made safe

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport

Following an investigation by Telford & Wrekin Council and an inspection by the Health and Safety Executive, Telford Magistrates Court ordered the owner of the Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport to make the building and its supporting structures safe.

Telford & Wrekin Council stepped in to get the work done after the owner failed to meet a court deadline to take action.

The road and footpath directly outside the building were temporarily closed as a result of an exclusion zone being put in place in the interests of public safety.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed the work is set to be completed today, with the exclusion zone set to be lifted by the end of the day.

The Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We’ve had a team of experts working on site to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“Despite unapproved works by the owner causing some challenges and delay, the work will be completed today and the road around the hotel [will be] reopened by the end of the day.

“The footpath directly in front of the hotel will remain closed but an alternative route for pedestrians will be put in place so that there is safe movement for people on foot and in vehicles along St Mary’s Street.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience whilst we have made the building safe.”

The Royal Victoria dates back to 1830 and gained its name from the late British Queen who visited the hotel in 1832.

It extended over its many years in operation – with the building of a grand ballroom and cocktail bar in 1910 – before it eventually closed to the public in 2015.

Failure by the owner to comply with the magistrates' order mean

s that the council will look to recover the cost of repairs from the owner.