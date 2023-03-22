Siobhan recognised with High Sheriff's award

Siobhan receives her award from the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham, and the Mayor of Dawley, Councllor Ian Preece.

Siobhan Davies, 46, from Perton, Staffordshire, who works for Newport-based Home Instead, was handed the High Sheriff's Award at a well-being event held in Dawley Town Hall.

The award was in recognition of "great and valuable service to the community".

Siobhan works for Home Instead, a privately owned company which provides care to enable people to continue living independently in the comfort of their own homes.

Part of her role involves her getting out into the community.

However, Siobhan has undertaken a lot of work under her own initiative to run dementia memory cafes, has organised 'Be a Santa to a Senior' to provide gifts for lonely and isolated pensioners, and is currently organising an Easter campaign to help combat loneliness and isolation.

She works in clubs and churches and also gives educational talks to older people about scams, which she runs with through the National Trading Standards Authority Friends Against Scams programme.

Siobhan said: "I was totally shocked to receive the award.

"It was so totally unexpected.

"I work almost everyday as when I am needed I will go.

"I found that many people were wanting to know how to find information to help relatives and friends after they had received a dementia diagnosis.

"I held a dementia well-being event last October which was well-received and another last Friday at Dawley Town Hall.

"It all came about as every time I held Memory Cafes people would ask advise me about how they could seek help.

"I wanted to make a difference and started the well-being events which I now hold across East Shropshire.