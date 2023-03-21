Work on dangerous hotel delayed after 'inappropriate' scaffolding found on site

The former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport

Telford & Wrekin Council stepped in on March 2 to make the former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, Telford safe, after the owner failed to meet a court deadline.

The road and footpath directly outside the hotel have been temporarily closed as part of an exclusion zone in the interests of public safety.

Work by council contractors began on the Grade II listed building on Monday, March 13 and was soon set to be complete, but a discovery on site has forced a delay.

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Whilst on site, it became clear that recent and unapproved works by the owner to change some of the scaffolding will cause a delay.

"This is whilst the inappropriate replacement scaffolding is changed for a design that will support the southern wall. As a result, the work is likely to take an extra two weeks to the end of the first week in April.

“The exclusion zone will stay in place during this time to keep people safe whilst the work is done. Businesses in St. Mary’s Street are open, so please continue to support them by shopping locally.