Trees planting project set to boost town's green environment

As many as 150 more trees are being planted at Strine Park in Newport as part of a five year plan to plant 1000 trees across the town. From left are, Collin Ainsworth, Dave Jones and Councillor Peter Scott.

The trees are being planted in the Memorial Garden in Newport as part of a project which is the brainchild of Councillor Peter Scott, who represents Newport North and West on the Borough Council and Newport East for the Town Council.

He hopes to see as many as 1,000 new trees planted around the town within a five year period.

Councillor Scott said: "About 800 trees will have been planted in about two years and this all helps towards climate change.

"The idea started because a lot of people were complaining that developers were cutting down trees and not replacing them.

"Through the Telford & Wrekin councillor Pride Fund 50 trees have been planted at the Covid Memorial in Strine Park in Newport.

"We have obtained 300 trees from The Woodland Trust which have been planted at Norbroom and Strine Park.

"I have also done personal fundraising and there is a Memorial Orchard at Ford Road, Newport and a plum orchard near the canal in Newport, through backing received from Telford & Wrekin Council,.

"On Saturday I began the planting of the latest 135 trees at Strine Park and I have had great help from volunteers.

"On Wednesday members of the First Newport Scouts will be helping with the planting and already the Second Church Aston Scouts have helped previously.

"I feel it is very important to plant trees to help wildlife and we have British native species of trees which will bear fruits and nuts and help feed the birds and animals.

"The countryside helps people with their mental health.