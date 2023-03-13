Mile of charity buckets marks countdown to St George's Day in Newport

Pictured at The Pheasant is Jack Briscoe

The English patron saint's day is always celebrated with particular gusto in Newport, with residents and businesses turning out in their hundreds to celebrate the occasion.

On Saturday, April 22, the town will gather for a traditional procession, involving George and the dragon, Morris dancers, street entertainers and the famous spicy 'dragon sausages'.

Entertainers will be performing through the day, with the main procession getting underway at 12pm.

The red buckets, placed in venues around the town to raise money for local charities mark the countdown to the celebration.

In the month or so leading up to the grand event, residents and visitors to Newport are encouraged to drop their spare change in the bright red buckets, aiming to raise a 'mile of cash'.

Inspired by the historic mile of pennies - a tradition that would see pennies lined back-to-back for a mile throughout the town - fundraisers are hoping to raise a thousand pounds for local charities.

In the past, donations have help fund Newport's X-ray appeal, the foodbank, and some of the town's children's clubs.